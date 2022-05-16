Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Project to upgrade ethnic people’s condition at Juri comes under threat

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Our Correspondent

Ewes were handed over to some ethnic people at Juri recently. photo: observer

Ewes were handed over to some ethnic people at Juri recently. photo: observer

JURI, MOULVIBAZAR, May 15: In order to change living standard of ethnic communities in Juri plains, a total of 400 ewes were provided to 200 ethnic families in the upazila. These were given under Integrated Livestock Development Project (ILDP) of the government. But due to the mass death of the animals, the project has been under threat.
The ewes given as incentives are dying within one and a half months after distribution. So far, 37 out of total 400 ewes have died.
The contractor who supplied the ewes is being blamed for not taking due care after the location change of the ewes. Ewes were supposed to be kept in 15-day quarantine. But it was not followed by the contractor.
According to official sources, the ewes were supplied through tendering system. The supply order was given to contracting firm M/s Tushar Enterprise in Dhaka.
Along with the ewes, each family was given two sheets of corrugated tin, four pillars, and five floor mats to accommodate ewes. Besides, 27 kg of ewe feed was allocated for ewes of each family. But recipients were not provided the feed.
Both feed crisis and disease have put the beneficiaries in disarray.
One ewe recipient of Shikoribosti Village at Purba Juri Union Rasik Lal Santal said, "My ewes died within one week. Others' ewes are also dying. But none has contacted with us so far."
Despite several attempts over phone, the representative of the contracting firm was not found for comment in this connection.
Upazila Livestock Resources Officer Dr. Hasin Ahmad Chowdhury said, it is mentioned in the ILDP that the contracting firm would give compensation, if any animal dies within 15 days of distribution; of the total 37 dead ewes, 24 ones died with 15 days.
"We have informed the highest authorities in this regard. After changing their place, ewes were not kept under observation for at least 15 days. It was assumed, these got affected by PPR disease. PPR is a serious virus disease for cattle like goat and ewe."
District Livestock Officer Dr. Abdus Samad said, the compensation will be realised from the contractor. The ewes might have died of cold-related     problems.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
56 detained on different charges in Rajshahi
Growers get good profit from muskmelon at Gurudaspur
Obituary
Two men electrocuted in Natore, Narail
Three murdered in three districts
Two found dead in Chattogram, Bogura
Two women crushed under train in Bogura, Thakurgaon
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Khulna, Barishal


Latest News
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Barapukuria coal mine workers suspend demo after 2 months
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft