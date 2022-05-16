Project to upgrade ethnic people’s condition at Juri comes under threat



Ewes were handed over to some ethnic people at Juri recently. photo: observer

The ewes given as incentives are dying within one and a half months after distribution. So far, 37 out of total 400 ewes have died.

The contractor who supplied the ewes is being blamed for not taking due care after the location change of the ewes. Ewes were supposed to be kept in 15-day quarantine. But it was not followed by the contractor.

According to official sources, the ewes were supplied through tendering system. The supply order was given to contracting firm M/s Tushar Enterprise in Dhaka.

Along with the ewes, each family was given two sheets of corrugated tin, four pillars, and five floor mats to accommodate ewes. Besides, 27 kg of ewe feed was allocated for ewes of each family. But recipients were not provided the feed.

Both feed crisis and disease have put the beneficiaries in disarray.

One ewe recipient of Shikoribosti Village at Purba Juri Union Rasik Lal Santal said, "My ewes died within one week. Others' ewes are also dying. But none has contacted with us so far."

Despite several attempts over phone, the representative of the contracting firm was not found for comment in this connection.

Upazila Livestock Resources Officer Dr. Hasin Ahmad Chowdhury said, it is mentioned in the ILDP that the contracting firm would give compensation, if any animal dies within 15 days of distribution; of the total 37 dead ewes, 24 ones died with 15 days.

"We have informed the highest authorities in this regard. After changing their place, ewes were not kept under observation for at least 15 days. It was assumed, these got affected by PPR disease. PPR is a serious virus disease for cattle like goat and ewe."

District Livestock Officer Dr. Abdus Samad said, the compensation will be realised from the contractor. The ewes might have died of cold-related problems.











