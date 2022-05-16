Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Embankment vital for coastal area

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

Embankment vital for coastal area

Embankment vital for coastal area

Bangladesh is considered one of the most vulnerable countries to natural disasters in the world. Admittedly, six out of the 10 deadliest cyclones in history have formed in the Bay of Bengal, while around 80% of the world's cyclone deaths occur in this region. Therefore, about five crore people in 19 coastal districts of Bangladesh are at extreme risk. In addition to that, cyclone is occurring more repeatedly in the region, currently.

In order to protect the coastal people from deadly cyclone, in the 1960s, 139 embankments were constructed.  These embankments were built in 13 costal districts covering an area of 5,810 kilometres. After that, no new coastal embankment was built, rather the government only did repair work on the embankments. Currently, the dilapidated embankments are no longer capable of saving the coastal areas from the natural disasters. Consequently, millions of people in the coastal areas are living in constant fear of cyclones and other natural calamities.

According to Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) sources, most of the country's embankments have been damaged due to successive cyclones, including the catastrophic cyclones of 1970 and 1991. Super cyclone Sidr alone destroyed 2,341 km of embankments. In 2009, cyclone Aila destroyed 683 km of embankments.

However, these coastal dams expired long ago and they are not able to take the pressure of frequent cyclones. Because of no viable protection, a vast amount of land is being eroded. Agricultural production is also being reduced due to salt water intrusion through the damaged embankment. Many people have started fish farming by cutting through dams and introducing salt water in the land. As a result, both the dams and the land have been ruined.

In order to alleviate the suffering of the coastal people and protect bio diversity in the region BWDB plans eight new embankments. Coastal Embankment Improvement Project (CEIP-1) has been given a fund of Tk3,280crore by the World Bank to protect the coastal areas of the country. The project covers 10 risky polders in Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Barguna, Patuakhali and Pirojpur districts.

However, the BWDB undertook a project worth Tk 300crore to build a sustainable embankment on the Banshkhali coast of Chattogram. Regretfully, cracks appeared in that embankment before the completion of the construction work. Local residents pointed to irregularities in fund management for the issue. Experts opine that the embankment of the BWDB is not sustainable for two reasons--substandard work and faulty designs.

Truly, ignoring corruption in such vital projects in a disaster prone country is suicidal. Therefore BWDB should look into corruption in embankment renovation works. In addition to that initiating new projects and coming up with effective designs for sustainable dams are vital.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Embankment vital for coastal area
Onion owes back to haunt
A ‘sea’ of illegally hoarded edible oil seized
Power plants turning into looting hubs
Handloom: turning into a fast fading glory
Gas supply from Koilashtila welcoming
PM’s call to shun ‘complaining’ to foreigners
Brace up for Cyclone Asani


Latest News
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Barapukuria coal mine workers suspend demo after 2 months
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft