Working hours for Palli Bidyut billing assistants

Dear Sir



The present age is the age of modern science. One of the best discoveries in science is electricity. Bangladesh is now 100% electrified. There are 80 Palli Bidyut Samities under Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board. At present the number of electricity consumers is 42100000.



Speaking of billing assistants, a billing assistant has to prepare about ten thousand bills per month which is a lot of trouble. The billing assistants working in this rural electricity are relentlessly working to prepare the electricity bill but how much opportunity are they getting? The job circular says, no work, no salary. In addition to the eight hours of work, billing assistants have to work an additional three or four hours. The total work time is 10 -12 hours. If the billing assistants don't work, there won't be salary. According to the circular, that's right. But without salary, why would they have to do that work again? Most of the time their work continues till evening or night. One thing to note is that the position of Billing Assistant is reserved for women. In that case, the authorities have to think about how safe it will be to return home after leaving the office at night.



Therefore, an appeal is being made to the authorities to take immediate action considering the convenience and safety of all Palli Bidyut billing assistants.



MstZelyKhatun

Kurigram Government College

