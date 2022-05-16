Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Working hours for Palli Bidyut billing assistants

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

Dear Sir

The present age is the age of modern science. One of the best discoveries in science is electricity. Bangladesh is now 100% electrified. There are 80 Palli Bidyut Samities under Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board. At present the number of electricity consumers is 42100000.

Speaking of billing assistants, a billing assistant has to prepare about ten thousand bills per month which is a lot of trouble. The billing assistants working in this rural electricity are relentlessly working to prepare the electricity bill but how much opportunity are they getting? The job circular says, no work, no salary. In addition to the eight hours of work, billing assistants have to work an additional three or four hours. The total work time is 10 -12 hours. If the billing assistants don't work, there won't be salary. According to the circular, that's right. But without salary, why would they have to do that work again? Most of the time their work continues till evening or night. One thing to note is that the position of Billing Assistant is reserved for women. In that case, the authorities have to think about how safe it will be to return home after leaving the office at night.

Therefore, an appeal is being made to the authorities to take immediate action considering the convenience and safety of all Palli Bidyut billing assistants.

MstZelyKhatun
Kurigram Government College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Working hours for Palli Bidyut billing assistants
Hats off to Shafiqul
We need to show Israel the time for accountability has arrived
The DC, Dhaka and the office
Edible oil production should be equivalent to demand
C-19 and war induced world
Our rail crossing plight
On alternative of soybean oil


Latest News
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Barapukuria coal mine workers suspend demo after 2 months
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft