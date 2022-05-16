Divisional police hospital launches telemedicine services

RAJSHAHI, May 15: Rajshahi Divisional Police Hospital has launched telemedicine services aimed at ensuring improved medicare facilities for its members and non-police and their families.

With this breakthrough, the members can avail the scopes of communicating with specialist doctors attached with Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital in India's Pune through the telemedicine privileges from now on.

Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Abu Kalam Siddique accompanied by Additional Commissioner Mazid Ali, Deputy Commissioners Rashidul Hassan and Sazid Hossain and Superintendent of the hospital Dr Nazrul Islam launched the telemedicine services on Sunday.

Under this partnership, police, non-police and their family members will be given access to mobile-enabled digital healthcare services including general family health advice and telemedicine support to ensure quality care and healthcare affordability. -BSS