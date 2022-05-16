Video
Youth stabbed to death in city’s Bhatara

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

A youth was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants in the city's Bhatara area following a previous enmity.
The deceased was identified as Shanto, 20, son of late Tajul Islam of Shantipara village under Sadar Police Station of Chapainawabganj district. He is known as a tiles mechanic by profession.
After the incident, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where duty doctors declared him dead around 10pm, hospital sources said. The body has been kept in DMCH morgue for autopsy.    -BSS


