Mother fish release eggs in Halda

CHATTOGRAM, May 15: Mother fish of different species have released 'sample eggs' at several places in the Halda River, the only natural fish spawning centre in South Asia.

The fishers said they found 50 to 200 grams of eggs in some places, including Machuaghona and Nayahat, in the coast of Halda after 12 pm on Saturday.

Hathazari upazila administration and local egg collectors confirmed the release of sample eggs. The indigenous fish species including Ruhi, Mrigel, Katol and Kalbaush started releasing eggs after heavy rain with thunderbolts due to cyclone 'Asani' for the last few days.

Egg collectors and persons concerned were waiting in the river as the full breeding season started from the beginning of May. They are hoping that if there is heavy rain with thunderstorms on the current full moon day, mother fish can start releasing eggs in full swing in the river during high tide or low tide.

Hathazari Upazila Fisheries Extension Officer Meherun Nesa said some of the waiting egg collectors had found sample eggs at several places including Garhduara and Mardasha, Mashuaghona and Nayahat areas. However, the amount is not too much. -UNB







