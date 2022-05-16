Female UP member ‘raped’ in Rajshahi: 5 held

RAJSHAHI, May 15: A 47-year-old female UP member (reserved seat) has reportedly been raped by another UP member for two days in Mohonpur upazila of Rajshahi district.

The female UP member, mother of three children, lodged a complaint against five people including UP member Mojibor Rahman with Mohonpur Police on Friday, said officer-in-charge of the police station Touhidul Islam.

According to the complaint, Mojibur developed an extramarital relationship with the female UP member and took her to a house on Wednesday with a promise to marry her where he raped her for two days. On Friday, Mojibor fled the house keeping the woman alone there.

Later, Mojibor's relatives drive her out of the house.

She then made a phone call to the national emergency help line 999. Later police took her to one stop crisis centre of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.








