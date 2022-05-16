

BAF Chief visits to Turkey

At the invitation of Commander of Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kuukakyz, the BAF Chief went on this visit, said a press release on Sunday.

During the visit, the Chief would pay homage to the founder of Turkey Mostafa Kamal Ataturk through visiting his tomb (Anitkabir) and laying a wreath at his tomb.

He would also pay a courtesy call on Commander of the Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kuukakyz and exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, the Chief would visit Turkish Aerospace Industries and other government and non-government military equipment manufacturers.

The visit of the Chief of Air Staff will strengthen the existing cordial relations between Bangladesh and Turkey which will expand the scope of mutual cooperation in the professional sector. The BAF Chief scheduled to return home on May 20.











Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan on Saturday left here for Turkey on a five-day official visit.At the invitation of Commander of Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kuukakyz, the BAF Chief went on this visit, said a press release on Sunday.During the visit, the Chief would pay homage to the founder of Turkey Mostafa Kamal Ataturk through visiting his tomb (Anitkabir) and laying a wreath at his tomb.He would also pay a courtesy call on Commander of the Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kuukakyz and exchange views on issues of mutual interest.During the visit, the Chief would visit Turkish Aerospace Industries and other government and non-government military equipment manufacturers.The visit of the Chief of Air Staff will strengthen the existing cordial relations between Bangladesh and Turkey which will expand the scope of mutual cooperation in the professional sector. The BAF Chief scheduled to return home on May 20.