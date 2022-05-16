India's ban on wheat export won't affect BD

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday said that though India prohibited export of wheat, there will be no problem for Bangladesh, as the country hasn't stopped exporting under government to government mechanism.

"India has prohibited exporting wheat considering the food safety. But, it hasn't suspended export under government to government mechanism. So, Bangladesh will get the benefit of G2G arrangement for importing wheat from the country," he said while talking to reporters

at Sylhet Sadar Local Storage Depot (LSD) during his official visit to the food godown.

Food Ministry Secretary Dr. Nazmanara Khanum, Directors of the Directorate General of Food Raihanul Kabir and Jamal Hossain, Sylhet Regional Controller of Food Md Main Uddin and Sylhet District Controller of Food Nayan Jyoti Chakma were also with the minister during the visit.

Sadhan Majumder said the government is working hard to keep price of essential commodities and other products within the purchasing capacity of country's people. To ensure it, some products and grain are being imported from abroad. But, most of those are costlier than Bangladesh in the neighbouring countries.

Regarding the issue of crops damaging in the Haor area during recent flash flood, Majumder said that the flood damaged some crops, but it would impact in the food safety of the country. Boro was cultivated on more lands than the usual this year in the Haor area. It would be covered by the additional production.

At the same time, the season of Aush cultivation is ahead. The farmers would be able to recover from the damage with the support of the government, he added.

In response to a query over the price of rice and paddy the government fixed for internal procurement, the minister said that the price was fixed on logical grounds, so that the farmers can get proper price of crops.

"The government usually provides incentives and subsidy in fertilizer, seeds and other agriculture materials to farmers for growing crops. If the price of rice and paddy hikes, price in the markets will also be hiked. Considering the issues, the price was fixed," he added.

During his visit, Majumder also assured that a steel rice silo would be built in Sylhet region to strengthen the food stock system of the region, a ministry press release said in Dhaka.