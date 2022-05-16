Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

India's ban on wheat export won't affect BD

Govt assures of G2G arrangement

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday said that though India prohibited export of wheat, there will be no problem for Bangladesh, as the country hasn't stopped exporting under government to government mechanism.
"India has prohibited exporting wheat considering the food safety. But, it hasn't suspended export under government to government mechanism. So, Bangladesh will get the benefit of G2G arrangement for importing wheat from the country," he said while talking to reporters
at Sylhet Sadar Local Storage Depot (LSD) during his official visit to the food godown.
Food Ministry Secretary Dr. Nazmanara Khanum, Directors of the Directorate General of Food Raihanul Kabir and Jamal Hossain, Sylhet Regional Controller of Food Md Main Uddin and Sylhet District Controller of Food Nayan Jyoti Chakma were also with the minister during the visit.
Sadhan Majumder said the government is working hard to keep price of essential commodities and other products within the purchasing capacity of country's people. To ensure it, some products and grain are being imported from abroad. But, most of those are costlier than Bangladesh in the neighbouring countries.
Regarding the issue of crops damaging in the Haor area during recent flash flood, Majumder said that the flood damaged some crops, but it would impact in the food safety of the country. Boro was cultivated on more lands than the usual this year in the Haor area. It would be covered by the additional production.
At the same time, the season of Aush cultivation is ahead. The farmers would be able to recover from the damage with the support of the government, he added.
In response to a query over the price of rice and paddy the government fixed for internal procurement, the minister said that the price was fixed on logical grounds, so that the farmers can get proper price of crops.
"The government usually provides incentives and subsidy in fertilizer, seeds and other agriculture materials to farmers for growing crops. If the price of rice and paddy hikes, price in the markets will also be hiked. Considering the issues, the price was fixed," he added.
During his visit, Majumder also assured that a steel rice silo would be built in Sylhet region to strengthen the food stock system of the region, a ministry press release said in Dhaka.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India's ban on wheat export won't affect BD
Dhaka-Bhanga train from June 2023
Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection
Russia says it strikes Ukraine positions in battle for Donbas
Lebanon holds first vote since blast, financial collapse
Country's booster dose recipients over one crore
BNP Leader Moyeen Khan in ICU
River management, water resources to feature in Momen-Jaishankar meet


Latest News
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Barapukuria coal mine workers suspend demo after 2 months
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft