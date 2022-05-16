Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka-Bhanga train from June 2023

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

MUNSHIGANJ, May 15: The train service from Dhaka to Bhanga through the Padma Bridge will be opened in June next year, said Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Sunday.
After the inauguration of the bridge next month, the
work of installing the railway tracks on the bridge will start from July, said the minister while inspecting the progress of construction work of Mawa railway station under Padma Bridge project at Mawa end of Louhajong upazila in Munshiganj.
There were plans to open Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga rail service on the day of opening of the Padma Bridge, but it was not possible to work on the upper part of the bridge as the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project Authority did not get the permission due to technical reasons, he said.
He said the progress of 39 kms railway from Dhaka to Mawa is about 60.4 per cent while the progress of 42 kms railway from Mawa to Bhanga is 78 per cent and Bhanga to Jashore is 49.5 per cent.
The overall progress of the railway bridge from Dhaka to Jashore is 57.50 per cent and the total 172 kilometres railway project from Dhaka to Jashore will be completed in 2024, he added.
The rail line of Padma Bridge project is about 169 km from Dhaka to Jashore.
The cost of this project has been estimated at around Tk 40,000 crore. The government of Bangladesh will finance about Tk 18,000 crore and the Chinese government will provide the rest of the money.
On May 11, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the much-hyped Padma Bridge will be inaugurated in June and preparations are going on for its opening.
The minister said the work progress of the main bridge is 98 percent while river training is 92 percent and the progress of carpeting work is 91 percent.
The total work progress of the project is 93.50 percent, he said.  
The project, one of the country's largest structures, was first approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) with an estimated cost of Tk10,161 crore in 2007. Following irreconcilable differences with the World Bank arising out of the issue of financing in 2012, the government decided to go for it alone.
The second revision of the project was approved by Ecnec on January 5, 2016 with an estimated cost of Tk 28,794 to be implemented by 2018. Without changing the project proposal, the costs were increased again to Tk 30,193 crore In June 2018.
On October 14 last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the construction work on a rail link between Dhaka and Jashore under the 'Padma Bridge Rail Link Construction Project.'
The first phase of the 'Padma Bridge Rail Link Construction Project' will establish a rail link between Mawa and Bhanga via Janjira and Shibchar through the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.
This will connect Dhaka, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Narail and Jashore.
China Railway Group Limited, a Chinese government-nominated contractor, is implementing the project under the China G2G system.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India's ban on wheat export won't affect BD
Dhaka-Bhanga train from June 2023
Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection
Russia says it strikes Ukraine positions in battle for Donbas
Lebanon holds first vote since blast, financial collapse
Country's booster dose recipients over one crore
BNP Leader Moyeen Khan in ICU
River management, water resources to feature in Momen-Jaishankar meet


Latest News
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Barapukuria coal mine workers suspend demo after 2 months
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft