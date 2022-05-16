Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russia says it strikes Ukraine positions in battle for Donbas

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

LONDON, May 15: Russia said on Sunday it had pummelled Ukrainian positions in the east with missiles, targeting command centres and arsenals as its forces seek to encircle Ukrainian army units in the battle for Donbas.
Nearly three months since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Russian-backed forces are still in control of an area of Ukraine about the size of Greece along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea and in Ukraine's east bordering Russia.
Russian forces have been driven out of the area around the city of Kharkiv in the northeast in the past two weeks, their most rapid losses since being expelled from areas around Kyiv and the north of Ukraine at the start of April.
Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014, is trying to capture two eastern provinces known as the Donbas. Its forces have been pushing down from the city of Izium south of Kharkiv in an attempt to surround Ukrainian forces between Izium and Russian-controlled territory around the city of Donetsk.
Russia's defence ministry said rockets had hit two command points, 11 company positions and four artillery stores in four regions of the eastern Donetsk region, some deep in Ukrainian-controlled territory between Donetsk and Izium.
Russian forces, the defence ministry said, had hit areas near the cities of Baxmut and Kostyantynivka. Russia also destroyed two S-300 missile systems and a radar post in the Sumy region of north-eastern Ukraine, the defence ministry said.
Russia said that since the start of the military operation, its forces had destroyed 165 aircraft, 125 helicopters, 879 unmanned aerial vehicles, 306 anti-aircraft missile systems, and 3,098 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles.
The reports from the Russian defence ministry could not be independently confirmed.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India's ban on wheat export won't affect BD
Dhaka-Bhanga train from June 2023
Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection
Russia says it strikes Ukraine positions in battle for Donbas
Lebanon holds first vote since blast, financial collapse
Country's booster dose recipients over one crore
BNP Leader Moyeen Khan in ICU
River management, water resources to feature in Momen-Jaishankar meet


Latest News
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Barapukuria coal mine workers suspend demo after 2 months
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft