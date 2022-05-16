Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Country's booster dose recipients over one crore

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Staff Correspondent  

Vaccination activities continue to prevent coronavirus infection. In addition to the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccine, booster doses are also being administered. So far, 13,551,950 people have been administered booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the country. Of those, 97,704 people were administered booster dose in one day.
This information has been provided in a circular signed by Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman, the Director of the Management Information Branch (MIS) and line Director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), On Sunday.
In the last 24 hours, first dose of vaccine has been administered to 7,060 people across the country, while the second dose has been administered to 49,000 people. In addition,
97,704 people have been administered booster doses during this time. Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were vaccinated on the same day.
The DGHS said in a statement that 128,667,045 people have administered the first dose of vaccine in the country so far under the vaccination programme. Besides, 116,863,440 people have taken the second dose.
Last year on November 1, vaccination activities for students aged 12 to 18 started in the country. Some 17,321,442 students have been vaccinated with the first dose so far. Second dose has been administered among 15,902,513 students.
However, according to the DGHS, 218,701 floating people have been vaccinated in the country so far.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India's ban on wheat export won't affect BD
Dhaka-Bhanga train from June 2023
Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection
Russia says it strikes Ukraine positions in battle for Donbas
Lebanon holds first vote since blast, financial collapse
Country's booster dose recipients over one crore
BNP Leader Moyeen Khan in ICU
River management, water resources to feature in Momen-Jaishankar meet


Latest News
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Barapukuria coal mine workers suspend demo after 2 months
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft