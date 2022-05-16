Country's booster dose recipients over one crore

Vaccination activities continue to prevent coronavirus infection. In addition to the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccine, booster doses are also being administered. So far, 13,551,950 people have been administered booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the country. Of those, 97,704 people were administered booster dose in one day.

This information has been provided in a circular signed by Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman, the Director of the Management Information Branch (MIS) and line Director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), On Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, first dose of vaccine has been administered to 7,060 people across the country, while the second dose has been administered to 49,000 people. In addition,

97,704 people have been administered booster doses during this time. Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were vaccinated on the same day.

The DGHS said in a statement that 128,667,045 people have administered the first dose of vaccine in the country so far under the vaccination programme. Besides, 116,863,440 people have taken the second dose.

Last year on November 1, vaccination activities for students aged 12 to 18 started in the country. Some 17,321,442 students have been vaccinated with the first dose so far. Second dose has been administered among 15,902,513 students.

However, according to the DGHS, 218,701 floating people have been vaccinated in the country so far.







