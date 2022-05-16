Video
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:19 AM
Home Front Page

BNP Leader Moyeen Khan in ICU

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Staff Correspondent

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan has been hospitalized at Evercare Hospital ICU on Sunday.
He fell ill while addressing a meeting of Narayanganj Chhatra Dal and was taken to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at 5 pm.
Confirming the information Advocate Khandaker Akhter Hossain, former President of Narayanganj district Chhatra Dal, told the Daily Observer, "Abdul Moyeen Khan suddenly fell ill while giving speech at the programme. The party leaders took him in an ambulance to Ever Care Hospital in Dhaka. The hospital authority admitted him into intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital."
BNP Chairperson's media wing official Shairul Kabir Khan told reporters, "Still we cannot say anything about Dr Moyeen Khan physical condition. A few tests have been done so far. Details will be disclose later."


