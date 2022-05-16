River management, water resources to feature in Momen-Jaishankar meet

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will pay a 4-day visit to India from May 28 to join "River Conclave Nadi 3" and the meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) to discuss the sub-regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal and Southeast Asia to enhance connectivity among Bangladesh-India's northeastern states, Nepal and Bhutan and other bi-lateral issues.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are expected to hold meetings on the margins of a regional conclave at Guwahati in Assam on May 28 and May 29. Later they will hold the JCC, Foreign Ministry official said.

There will also be discussions on the management of rivers and water resources in the region, they said.

"Both foreign ministers are set to participate in the "River Conclave Nadi 3," which is being organised in Assam's main city during May 28-29 Asian Confluence, a Shillong-based think tank," the official said.

The conclave, which will also be attended by diplomats and officials of regional countries, will focus on sub-regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal and Southeast Asia. It is set to be inaugurated by Jaishankar and there will also be discussions on the management of rivers and water resources in the region.

"The two Foreign Ministers meeting will also help to prepare the grounds for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed visit to

India in the second half of this year, ahead of Hasina's visit, the two sides will hold the JCC to make a comprehensive assessment of bilateral relations," official said.

JCC meeting will focus on Bangladesh-India "River Management" but all bi-lateral issues will be discuss there, official said.

There are plans for Jaishankar and Momen to meet on the margins of the conclave, this will be the first time the Foreign Ministers of the two countries will hold talks in Assam and outside the national capital.

"The people said such a meeting will help showcase Bangladesh's key role in India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and its importance in connectivity and economic initiatives focused on the northeastern states," Indian media reports.

Several cross-border rail links revived by the two countries in recent years benefit the northeastern states, both for trade and people-to-people contacts. During Jaishankar's visit to Dhaka on April 28, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered Bangladesh's main port of Chittagong for use by northeastern states such as Assam and Tripura. Nepal and Bhutan can also use the port for their benefit, official said.

"At the meeting with Jaishankar, Hasina also emphasised the need to enhance connectivity between Bangladesh and the northeastern states for the mutual benefit of both sides," Hindustan Times said.

Several connectivity initiatives have focused on reviving rail and waterways links that were snapped during the India-Pakistan war of 1965, when Bangladesh was East Pakistan. The cross-border rail links played a crucial role in shipping goods to Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic, it reads.









