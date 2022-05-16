12,000 litres of edible oil seized in Chattogram

Chattogram, May 15: A team of Rapid Action Battalion and National Consumer Rights Protection (NCRP) in a drive seized 12,100 litres of edible oil from two warehouses at Bandartila Saltgola of Chattogram port city on Sunday.

A team of Rab and NCRP conducted a drive at Ishanmistrir Bazar in Saltgola and seized edible oil from a number of warehouses in the area, said Didar Hossain, assistant director of Chattogram, NCRP.

Later, they also slapped a

fine of Tk 5 lakh on the owners of the two warehouses including Ilias Hossain for hoarding the oil illegally.

Earlier, the NCRP team seized 4500 litres of edible oil from different warehouses in Agrabad and Karnaphuli bazars on Friday and Saturday. -UNB











