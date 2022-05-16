Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

12,000 litres of edible oil seized in Chattogram

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

Chattogram, May 15:  A team of Rapid Action Battalion and National Consumer Rights Protection (NCRP) in a drive seized 12,100 litres of edible oil from two warehouses at Bandartila Saltgola of Chattogram port city on Sunday.
A team of Rab and NCRP conducted a drive at Ishanmistrir Bazar in Saltgola and seized edible oil from a number of warehouses in the area, said Didar Hossain, assistant director of Chattogram, NCRP.
Later, they also slapped a
fine of Tk 5 lakh on the owners of the two warehouses including Ilias Hossain for hoarding the oil illegally.
 Earlier, the NCRP team seized 4500 litres of edible oil from different warehouses in Agrabad and Karnaphuli bazars on Friday and Saturday.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India's ban on wheat export won't affect BD
Dhaka-Bhanga train from June 2023
Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection
Russia says it strikes Ukraine positions in battle for Donbas
Lebanon holds first vote since blast, financial collapse
Country's booster dose recipients over one crore
BNP Leader Moyeen Khan in ICU
River management, water resources to feature in Momen-Jaishankar meet


Latest News
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Barapukuria coal mine workers suspend demo after 2 months
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft