

PM greets UAE President Sheikh Mohammed

and the people of Bangladesh as well as on her own behalf.

"Your election to this position manifests the strong confidence and deep trust that the UAE's Federal Supreme Council and the people of the UAE have reposed in your able leadership and profound wisdom," Sheikh Hasina wrote in a message to the UAE new President, according to a press release.

The Prime Minister recalled with deep appreciation in her letter the historic recognition of Bangladesh as an independent sovereign state by the UAE as the first Gulf country on March 10 in 1974, which paved the way for achieving Bangladesh's recognition from the brotherly Arab countries, thus laying the foundation for the bilateral partnerships with the region, she writes.

"Bangladesh and the UAE have developed a time-tested friendship enjoying excellent bilateral collaboration in various areas of mutual interests since the attainment of both of our statehood in 1971," she reiterated.

"I take pride in noting that our rock-solid bilateral relations have reached today the high watermark of mutual collaboration with

remarkable progress in many areas, including cooperation in human resources, business, trade, commerce, investment, culture, education and defence sectors, " she noted.

Sheikh Hasina expressed her firm believe that the existing engagements and partnerships between the two countries will be further consolidated and cemented for the people's welfare of both the countries through shared efforts.

To that end, the Prime Minister said she looks forward to working closely with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At the end of her letter she wished the new President of the UAE good health, happiness and a productive tenure, and the brotherly people of the UAE continued peace, progress and prosperity.









