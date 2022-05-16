Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM greets UAE President Sheikh Mohammed  

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Diplomatic Correspondent

PM greets UAE President Sheikh Mohammed  

PM greets UAE President Sheikh Mohammed  

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended her heartiest felicitations to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his assumption of the office as President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on behalf of the government
and the people of Bangladesh as well as on her own behalf.
"Your election to this position manifests the strong confidence and deep trust that the UAE's Federal Supreme Council and the people of the UAE have reposed in your able leadership and profound wisdom," Sheikh Hasina wrote in a message to the UAE new President, according to a press release.
The Prime Minister recalled with deep appreciation in her letter the historic recognition of Bangladesh as an independent sovereign state by the UAE as the first Gulf country on March 10 in 1974, which paved the way for achieving Bangladesh's recognition from the brotherly Arab countries, thus laying the foundation for the bilateral partnerships with the region, she writes.
"Bangladesh and the UAE have developed a time-tested friendship enjoying excellent bilateral collaboration in various areas of mutual interests since the attainment of both of our statehood in 1971," she reiterated.
"I take pride in noting that our rock-solid bilateral relations have reached today the high watermark of mutual collaboration with
remarkable progress in many areas, including cooperation in human resources, business, trade, commerce, investment, culture, education and defence sectors, " she noted.
Sheikh Hasina expressed her firm believe that the existing engagements and partnerships between the two countries will be further consolidated and cemented for the people's welfare of both the countries through shared efforts.
To that end, the Prime Minister said she looks forward to working closely with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
At the end of her letter she wished the new President of the UAE good health, happiness and a productive tenure, and the brotherly people of the UAE continued peace, progress and prosperity.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India's ban on wheat export won't affect BD
Dhaka-Bhanga train from June 2023
Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection
Russia says it strikes Ukraine positions in battle for Donbas
Lebanon holds first vote since blast, financial collapse
Country's booster dose recipients over one crore
BNP Leader Moyeen Khan in ICU
River management, water resources to feature in Momen-Jaishankar meet


Latest News
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Barapukuria coal mine workers suspend demo after 2 months
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft