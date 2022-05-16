International Day of Families observed

The International Day of Families-2022 was observed globally on Sunday with the theme "Families and Urbanization."

This year's theme, "Families and Urbanization", aimed to raise awareness on the importance of sustainable, family-friendly urban policies.

Urbanization is one of the most important megatrends shaping our world and the life and wellbeing of families worldwide, said the United Nations.

"My thoughts are with the parents and children I have met in my recent travels whose lives have been upended by the evil of war," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres tweeted on Sunday.

He said they will never stop their efforts until all families are together again, living in peace. "I carry with me their stories of sorrow and hope." -UNB