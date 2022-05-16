Video
BANKING EVENTS

Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free medical camp at Munshiganj

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free medical camp at Munshiganj

Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free medical camp at Munshiganj

With the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, free eye, gynecology, heart disease, diabetes, pediatrics and general medical services were provided to the helpless, poor and deprived people in Kusumpur of Munshiganj, says a press release.
Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Chairman, Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation was present as the Chief Guest of the event.
Director of the Bank Kanutosh Majumder was present as the special guest.  Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the program. In the medical camp, 3,992 patients were given free treatment and medicine and 347 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery. Senior officials of the head office, employees of the nearest branches and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.



