Karmasangsthan Bank held exchange of views

A meeting to exchange views was held recently at Puspadam Restaurant, NSC Tower, in the city facilitating stakeholders to speak about Karmasangsthan Bank's quality services organized by Dhaka Divisional Office, Main Branch, Dhaka, Dhaka North, Narayangonj and Gajipur region of karmasangsthan Bank, says a press release.Md. Nurul Amin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and former Senior Secretary to the Government was present as the Chief Guest.Managing Director of Karmasangsthan Bank Shirin Akhter, General Managers Goutam Saha, Meher Sultana and Mahmuda Yasmin werepresent as the special guest while S.M Emam Masum, DGM presided over the meeting.The guests discussed with the stakeholders of the bank various services of the bank, various aspects of improving the quality of services.Later, a business review meeting was held in the presence of the Regional Managers of the above regions of the bank and the Branch Managers of the subordinates.