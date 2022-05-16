Smartphone Xiaomi 12 Pro takes market by storm

The powerful stellar smartphone Xiaomi 12 Pro launched recently in Bangladesh, took the market by storm and received much admiration among its fans as the flagship device comes with some stunning features like never seen before.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is available in three beautiful colours - Grey, Blue and Purple across authorised Xiaomi Stores in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 99,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and BDT 109,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, says a press release.

The magnificent flagship processor is designed to master all the brilliant innovations with more dynamic power and advanced cooling mechanisms, as it embraces the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Built on a 4nm process, this powerful processor allows enhanced GPU graphic rendering capabilities and ensures energy efficiency, compared to the previous generation.

The 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine leads to faster AI fusion for intelligent image signal processing. The advanced cooling system features a massive vapour chamber that is significantly larger than anything before, along with three layers of massive graphite sheets to effectively reduce the phone's core temperature.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is a treat to the eye with its wonderful triple 50MP master camera, featuring a cutting-edge Sony IMX707 ultra-large primary sensor. The primary sensor empowers advanced imaging capabilities with faster focus speeds and increased colour accuracy, leading to cinematic captures.

The 50MP ultra-wide camera allows users to take impressive snaps, while the 50MP telephoto camera masters the art of taking larger than life portraits seamlessly. Xiaomi 12 Pro can capture pictures on the go by adopting the new Xiaomi ProFocus AI tracking technology. The 32MP in-display front camera allows super-pixel HDR 10+ recording and has autofocus to capture those wonderful moments.

Xiaomi 12 Pro features a mammoth 6.73'-inch WQHD+ AMOLED TrueColor Dot display with AdaptiveSyncPro. It ensures incredible clarity, smoothness and brightness. Its super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate enables an incredibly smooth viewing, scrolling and swiping experience.

Comprising an astonishing resolution of 3200X1440-pixels at 522 PPI, 16000 level brightness adjustment and 8,000,000:1 high contrast, this flagship display is top-notch by all standards. Xiaomi 12 Pro features SOUND BY Harman Kardon and creates an immersive audio experience powered by Dolby Atmos with its quad speakers. The smooth, sleek lines with the classy matte outlook allow users to carry this stylish device with sheer elegance.

Xiaomi 12 Pro features a total game-changer in the form of an incredibly fast 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge. With an efficient 4,600mAh battery fully charged in just 18 minutes using Boost mode, Xiaomi 12 Pro delivers next-generation charging capabilities that keep up with user demands.





















