

Policy dialogue on Bangladesh Blue Economy held

Pradeep Ranjan Chakraborty, Secretary, Planning Division acted as the chairperson. Dr. Ahmed Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was present as the chief guest, Ms. Zuena Aziz, Chief Coordinator (SDG Affairs), Prime Minister's Office was present as Special Guest and and Rear Admiral (Retd.) Md. KhurshidAlam, BN, Secretary (MAU), Ministry of Foreign Affairs was present as Guest of Honor. Dr. Kawser Ahmed, Member (Secretary), General Economics Division, Bangladesh Planning Commission presented the keynote of this consultative policy dialogue.

Senior officials from different Ministries of the Government of Bangladesh, Armed Forces, Ports Authority and research institutions related to Blue Economy, eminent professors and researchers of different universities, individuals working in various private and international organizations attended the program.

In his speech, Dr Kaikaus said the entrepreneurs coming forward to work on ocean-based activities should be promoted in a way so that they get benefits of the good policies framed by the government. He said long liner fishing ships can be purchased at $150 million which can catch fish the day after getting commissioned but if there is no fish processing industry, it is not viable for businesses to invest in the sector.

Zuena Aziz, said that the Bay of Bengal, a reservoir of natural resources, is constantly supplying a huge amount of fishes to meet the demand for protein of the people. So, we have to play a leading role in extraction, preservation and marketing of fisheries from the Bay of Bengal alongside conservation of its biodiversity and prevention of environmental pollution.

In today's consultative policy dialogue, various activities related to Blue economy are covered in 8 major thematic areas (1. Marine Fisheries and Aquaculture, 2. Marine Energy, 3. Marine Biotechnology and Therapeutics, 4. Marine Tourism, 5. Ship and Port Management, 6. Sea rule and management, 7. Marine Finance and 8. Satellite Oceanography and ICT) which are divided into more than 20 research sectors (E.g. Marine Fisheries, Tuna Fisheries, Mericulture, Sea-Weed Cultivation, Pearl Cultivation, Renewable Energy, Non-Renewable Energy, Energy Mix, Ship Transport, Shipbuilding, Ship Recycling, Deep Sea Port, Marine Special Planning, etc.)Stakeholders participating in the dialogue discussed in detail the present role and future prospects of these sectors in the overall economy of Bangladesh. There is a long discussion on what are the obstacles for sustainable growth and development of the Blue economy and the ways to overcome them. Through these discussions, 20 research topics were identified which will be conducted under the supervision of Bangladesh Planning Commission.

So far, various activities of the Blue Economy have been conducted fragmentally under different ministries of the Government of Bangladesh. In that dialogue, in-depth explanations and analyzes are given on how the potential of Blue economy in Bangladesh can be institutionalized for national progress.It was decided that the Bangladesh Planning Commission could play an important role in achieving sustainable growth and development by centralizing various activities related to the Blue economy.



















