Eatables, energy import bill surges to $24.77b in Pak

ISLAMABAD, May 15: Pakistan's oil and eatable import bill surged by 58.98 per cent to $24.77 billion in the July-April period compared to $15.58bn in the corresponding period last year owing to higher international prices and a massive depreciation of the rupee.

The country's overall import bill increased by 46.51pc to $65.53bn in 10MFY22 compared to $44.73bn in the corresponding period last year.

The share of these products in the total import bill also rose to 37.79pc in 10MFY22. The steady increase in these two sectors' import bills is causing a trade deficit and putting pressure on the government's external side.

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed that the import bill of oil increased by over 95.84pc to $17.03bn in 10MFY22 from $8.69bn over the corresponding months of last year. Also, an unprecedented increase in the prices of petroleum products for domestic users was seen during the period. Palm oil arrivals surge 44.64pc in July-April.
















