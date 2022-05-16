Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Eatables, energy import bill surges to $24.77b in Pak

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

ISLAMABAD, May 15: Pakistan's oil and eatable import bill surged by 58.98 per cent to $24.77 billion in the July-April period compared to $15.58bn in the corresponding period last year owing to higher international prices and a massive depreciation of the rupee.
The country's overall import bill increased by 46.51pc to $65.53bn in 10MFY22 compared to $44.73bn in the corresponding period last year.
The share of these products in the total import bill also rose to 37.79pc in 10MFY22. The steady increase in these two sectors' import bills is causing a trade deficit and putting pressure on the government's external side.
Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed that the import bill of oil increased by over 95.84pc to $17.03bn in 10MFY22 from $8.69bn over the corresponding months of last year. Also, an unprecedented increase in the prices of petroleum products for domestic users was seen during the period. Palm oil arrivals surge 44.64pc in July-April.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free medical camp at Munshiganj
Karmasangsthan Bank held exchange of views
BRAC Bank introduces procurement eSingature Solution
India’s wheat export ban may be counterproductive: Nomura
US firms eye more consumer pushback as inflation toll mounts
G7 criticises India decision to stop wheat exports
BD be able to target $100b RMG exports in 10 years
BD worker recruitment in Malaysia stalls on alleged syndication


Latest News
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Barapukuria coal mine workers suspend demo after 2 months
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft