Smartphone realme 9 4G to be launched on May 22

Youth favorite brand smartphone brand realme, will launch the realme 9 4G on May 22nd. It is the first 108MP ProLight Camera in the realme 9 4G, powered by Samsung ISOCELL HM6.

The realme number series is popular with young people worldwide because it provides a premium imaging experience that exceeds expectations from start to finish.

realme 8 was one of the few smartphones to feature a 64MP camera. With realme 9, they are ready to bring forth a breakthrough, says a press release

The latest NonaPixel Plus technology, upgraded from the traditional 3Sum-3Avg solution to an unprecedented 9Sum readout solution, brings superb brightness to photos taken by realme 9. In practice, the 9Sum Pixel Binning solution from NonaPixel Plus technology improves the overall light intake by 123% compared to the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. Moreover, after the actual photo comparison, realme finds that the low-light photo shot on realme 9 is significantly brighter with better color reproduction.

In a bid to provide users with a high-quality photo experience, realme 9 utilizes the HM6 sensor's in-sensor ultra-zoom technology with a merging algorithm to create a beautiful zoomed-in shot to get closer to the details and compose photos the way they want it. Apart from a power camera the device will also have 90Hz Super AMOLED Display and will come power-packed with a 6nm Snapdragon 680 Processor.

On May 22nd realme will also officially launch the realme C35 as well which is expected to be the most beautiful phone of 2022 till now.

realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, India, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, Middle East, Africa, etc. realme is committed to offering powerful performance, stylish design, sincere services, and would persistently exploring more possibilities for trendsetting technology products.









