Hungary holds up EU plan to ban Russian oil

BRUSSELS, May 14: The European Union's hopes to quickly impose a ban on Russian oil imports could be dashed after Hungary demanded expensive guarantees for its own fuel supplies, diplomats say.

"I am sure we will have an agreement -- we need this agreement, and we will have it," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters Friday in Germany as G7 ministers met.

But he added if EU diplomats could not overcome resistance among certain member states, then foreign ministers meeting Monday in Brussels would need to "provide the political impetus".

The European Union has already imposed five rounds of sanctions against the Russian economy and individuals in President Vladimir Putin's inner circle in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

A sixth round would add some names to the sanctions list and hit some Russian media outlets, but most importantly include a ban on Russian crude oil imports.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's European Commission has drawn up a proposed text for such a package, but this needs unanimous approval of all 27 EU member states.

Hungary is holding out, and several of its neighbours who are also highly dependent on Russian crude for their oil refineries are reluctant to sign up.

Brussels is desperate to avoid the appearance of division in the face of Putin's onslaught and Ukraine's plight, and officials are scrambling behind the scenes to patch up a compromise.

But, as Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told the Spanish daily El Pais this week, Budapest has told von der Leyen they have "a problem" with her proposals.

"We can't accept it, unless she offers us a solution," he said.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, often the odd man out in Brussels' decision making, has informed von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron, who holds the EU presidency, of his concerns. -AFP















