Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak Govt policy blamed for CNG price hike

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

Pak Govt policy blamed for CNG price hike

Pak Govt policy blamed for CNG price hike

ISLAMABAD, May 15: While the private sector was not allowed to import LNG, government departments did not make timely imports and as a result the price of CNG in Sindh and Punjab has increased to Rs300 per litre.
All Pakistan CNG Association leader Ghiyas Paracha on Saturday said the private sector was not allowed to import LNG on its own and the government delayed the import.
"The causes for the delays are known to all," Mr Paracha alleged, and demanded that the new government should probe the government officials concerned.
He added that the result was financial sufferings faced by the CNG consumers as the price had reached Rs300 per kg or around Rs195 per litre in Punjab and Sindh.
Private sector not allowed to import LNG, govt delayed imports, says dealers' representative
"We are forced to use the most expensive LNG in the history," Mr Paracha said in a statement.
The association also held a consultative meeting in the federal capital on Saturday and noted that the CNG sector had been waiting for the green signal from the government to import LNG by the private sector for the last three years while the government delayed the import.
He said that in such a situation when the government was giving subsidy of Rs80-Rs90 per litre on petrol, the business of other competitive fuels, especially CNG, had suffered due to the wrong policies of the government officers.
"We appeal to the government to provide subsidy in the price of LNG for the CNG consumers as well otherwise the subsidy on petrol should be abolished so that the competitive fuels can do business at the same price."
The CNG association said billions of rupees investment made in the CNG business in the country was at risk. "We need immediate attention of the government," the association said.
It said the government had closed CNG stations in Punjab due to the gas shortage and a similar situation was faced by the CNG consumers in Sindh who were using petrol instead.
The association said this policy had left the CNG stations desolate, forcing them to close down.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free medical camp at Munshiganj
Karmasangsthan Bank held exchange of views
BRAC Bank introduces procurement eSingature Solution
India’s wheat export ban may be counterproductive: Nomura
US firms eye more consumer pushback as inflation toll mounts
G7 criticises India decision to stop wheat exports
BD be able to target $100b RMG exports in 10 years
BD worker recruitment in Malaysia stalls on alleged syndication


Latest News
FM Momen pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa in UAE
TCB postpones sales of soybean oil, other essentials
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
High speed patrol boat for Ctg port’s internal communication arrives from Italy
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
College student raped by PBI official in Khulna
BNP leader Moyeen Khan hospitalised
Woman's body recovered in Patuakhali
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Barapukuria coal mine workers suspend demo after 2 months
Most Read News
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Mathews stands tall as Sri Lanka end day 1 at 258/4
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft