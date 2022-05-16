Video
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:15 AM
Overseas aid cuts imperil SDGs: UN chief

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Recent deep cuts to overseas aid budgets by governments, will have direct, and negative impacts on the ability of the world to reach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the UN chief said Friday.
Secretary-General Antnio Guterres expressed his concern over the fall in overseas development aid (ODA) following a meeting of the UN Chief Executives Board, which brought together the heads of 30 entities, to discuss ways of alleviating the crises holding back economic recovery from Covid, and boost the implementation of the SDGs.
He noted that the current "moment in history" had thrown up "cascading challenges" including a climate emergency, uneven economic recovery, and the triple crisis of food, energy and debt, all exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Guterres said a critical ingredient of the UN's ability to "rescue" the SDGs and provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance was "predictable and additional funding," underpinned by the commitment of nations to provide 0.7 percent of gross national income to overseas aid - a target adopted in a UN General Assembly resolution for advanced economies in 1970.
He said several countries have met, "and in some cases" gone beyond the threshold. "However, there are recent indications that other states are making deep cuts of ODA in a reversal of their commitment."    -UNB


