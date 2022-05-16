Video
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 10:15 AM
Business

Pak textile exports jump up by 26pc to $16bn in July-April

Published : Monday, 16 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

ISLAMABAD, May 15: Exports of textile and clothing grew 25.96 per cent year-on-year to $15.98 billion in the first 10 months of this fiscal year on the back of a massive rupee depreciation and a steady rise in global demand.
The textile and clothing exports grew 30.50pc year-on-year in April, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Saturday.
The ready-made garment exports jumped 27.95pc in value and 41.09pc in quantity during July-April 2021-22, while the export of knitwear soared 35.14pc in value but dipped 2.64pc in terms of quantity. Bedwear exports grew 19.01pc in value and 13.43pc in quantity.
Towel exports were up by 19.46pc in value and 5.16pc in quantity, whereas those of cotton cloth rose by 26.81pc in value and 7.14pc in quantity.    -Dawn


