12 killed, 40 injured in separate road accidents

At least 12 people including a doctor of BIRDEM Hospital were killed and 40 people were injured in separate road accidents in Gopalganj, Munshiganj and Pabna.

Our Gopalganj Correspondent added that nine people, six of two families, were killed and 25 others injured in a three-way bus, private car and motorcycle collision at Kashiani upazila in Gopalganj district on Saturday.

The accident happened on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Dakkhin Fukra area at about 11:00am.

The deceased were identified as Dr Basudeb Kumar Saha, 52, a doctor BIRDEM Hospital, son of Prafulla Saha, his wife Sibani Saha, 48 and son Sapnil Saha, 19, a student of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, Azizur Islam, 44, Firoz Molla, 48, son of Peyar Ali, Ruma Begum, 40, wife of Firoz, Anik Babu, 28 and Yeasmin Akter, 19, wife of Anik.

Locals said a private car carrying Bashu Shaha, his wife and son collided with a motorcycle. Instantly, a Dhaka-bound bus rammed into the private car which twisted and fell on a rice threshing machine next to the road and the bus turned turtle on the road.

Seven people, including three of a family, died on the spot in the impact. Some 26 injured were rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Of the deceased, Anik and his wife Yeasmin were on the bike while Firoz and his wife Ruma had been working on the farm land along the highway.

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana and Kashiani Police Station Officer-In-Charge Masud Raihan confirmed the matter.

Our Munshiganj Correspondent added two teenagers were killed and another injured when their car plunged into a canal in Tongibari upazila of Munshiganj on early Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Saiful Islam Jisan, 17 and Fahim, 15, a Class X student of Munshiganj High School in the upazila. All the three were friends.

Soyeb Ali, Officer-In-Charge of Tongibari Police Station, said the accident occurred around 3:30am when the car fell into the canal from an under-construction bridge in Aldi, leaving the two dead on the spot. The injured is being treated at a local hospital, he said.

Fahima Akter Rupa, sister of Jisan, said Jisan, along with his two friends -- Fahim and Jihad -- went for a drive in the dead of the night.

Our Pabna Correspondent added a cattle trader has killed and two others injured in a tragic road accident at Pakshi Rooppur in Ishwardi Upazila. The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 35, son of Abdul Awal of Kashinathpur area under Santhia Upazila of Pabna. The injured were admitted to Ishwardi Upazila health complex.

Ashish Kumar Sanyal, Officer-In-Charge of Pakshi Highway Police Station, said some cattle traders, including Nachimon from Kashinathpur, were going to Kushtia on Saturday to buy cows. At around 9:00am, Nachimon lost control and overturned when it reached the Pakshi Rooppur junction on the Pabna-Kushtia Highway. Three people were injured. When the locals rescued the injured and took them to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, the on-duty doctor declared businessman Abdur Rahman dead.











