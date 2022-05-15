Country sees 1.5 lakh cancer patients annually

Research reports reveal that one and half lakhs people are getting cancer across the country every year.

Health experts said that the incidence like cancer is increasing alarmingly across the country due to excessive use of pesticides in food crops and food adulteration are.

The incidence of various types of cancer is increasing but as there are no strategies and data of the number of patients, therefore, no initiative is working to get the accurate results.

Besides, some other crises like lack of cancer specialists in the medical centres are also creating huge problems although realizing such crisis, government has started to set up cancer treatment centers in eight divisional medical college hospitals of the country.

However, doctors also noted that smoking, food habit and decrease in physical activity also are great reasons for the increase in cancer.

Talking to the Daily Observer Professor Swapan Kumar Bandyopadhyay, Director of the National Cancer Research Institute and Hospital said that the number of cancer patients in the country is increasing every year.

"About one and half

lakhs people are getting cancer every year. Now the number of patients has multiplied because of patient's identification," he said.

He also noted that as people get older, their risk of developing cancer also increases.

In addition, some other reasons behind the growing risk of infections include smoking and uses of tobacco that directly causes cancer of mouth, stomach and lungs.

"Excess fatty food and junk food increase the risk of cancer while excessive use of pesticides and consuming adulterated foods are also causing cancer disease," he added.

When asked about the steps that can help reduce such diseases, he responded that the risk of cancer can be greatly reduced by changing food habits. "Smoking and consumption of tobacco products should be stopped. Excess fatty foods and junk food should be excluded from the food list. We also have to stop child marriage that is responsible for cervical cancer," he said.

According to the National Cancer Research Institute, the number of patients with lung, breast, cervical and oral cancer is generally higher.

In addition, people get cancer of the esophagus, stomach, liver, speech, anus, varies, colon, cervical leukemia or blood cancer.

However, of late, a study published by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has revealed various information about cancer.

Analysing the pathology-based cancer registry and the month-long hospital -based cancer registry, BSMMU's Department of Public Health and Information says that breast cancer is more prevalent in women than men and bladder cancer in men.

Talking with The Daily Observer, Associate Professor of the Department Md Khalequzzaman, Senior Research Officer and Sherin Imdad Raina presented the results of their survey.

They said 18 per cent of the samples were identified as cancer and of those who were diagnosed with cancer, 59. 5 per cent were women and the remaining 40.5 per cent men.

The total number of samples for research was 21,165 and of these 3,569 people were diagnosed with cancer, said Dr. Khalequzzaman said.

He also noted that among men, 10.2 per cent have been diagnosed with bladder cancer, 9.9 percent with prostate cancer and 7.5 per cent with oral cancer.

23.3 per cent of women have been diagnosed with breast cancer, 21, 5 per cent cervical cancer and 8.9 per cent with oral cancer.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in the last five years, the number of fatal cancer patients in the country has been highest.

According to the Global Cancer Incidence, Mortality and Prevalence statistics, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), under the WHO has estimated that there are still 2.7 million cancer patients in the last five years.









