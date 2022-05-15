Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Death of UAE President

BD observes Mourning Day

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Diplomatic Correspondent

BD observes Mourning Day

BD observes Mourning Day

Bangladesh observed one-day national mourning at the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi on Saturday.  
National flag was kept half-mast at government, semi-government and autonomous organisations, educational institutions, government and private buildings, and the Bangladesh missions abroad.
Special prayers were
held in mosques and other places of worship across the country on Saturday.
On Friday, the Bangladesh government announced a day of state mourning on Saturday for Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheilkh Hasina expressed shock and sorrow at the death of UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In separate statements they said Bangladesh lost a "tested and true friend" in his death, remembering the role he played in developing bilateral ties. "The UEA President has played an important role for the development of Bangladesh-United Arab Emirates ties," President Hamid said adding that at his death, Bangladesh lost a tested and true friend.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a condolence letter to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said, "The Government and People of Bangladesh join me in conveying our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Your Highness and through you to the bereaved members of the Royal family and the Emirati brethren at this critical moment of grief and sorrow."
She reiterated, "His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a great statesman, a great ruler of Abu Dhabi, and a visionary leader of the Muslim Ummah. His dynamic leadership, sagacity, and dedication to the national development of the United Arab Emirates and the advancement of the Islamic cause are some cases in points that will keep him a memorable personality in history."
She conveyed highest tribute on behalf of the people of Bangladesh to the departed soul.
She stated, "We join hands in prayer for his eternal peace that Almighty Allah will grant him the highest place in Jannat. We also pray to Allah for bestowing courage and fortitude to the members of the bereaved Royal Family and the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates to bear this irreparable loss."
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a dynamic and visionary statesman of the UAE, she said.
Khalifa, born in 1948, had rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2014. Funeral prayers will be held on Friday, state news agency WAM said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Heatwave-hit India irks G7 with wheat export ban
Mangled and twisted parts of a bus, private car and motorcycle
No need to import wheat before August: Food Secy
Putin tells Finland that swapping neutrality for NATO is a mistake
Buddha Purnima today
FDI climbs up in first nine months
Mitu's family concerned about the safety of her children
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE president


Latest News
11m deaths linked to unhealthy diets, 420,000 to unsafe foods annually
Momen leaves for UAE to join 3-day mourning
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
PK Halder to be brought back from India soon: ACC chairman
Redwan brought in Dhaka, admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital
SC to resume judicial activities from Monday
FBCCI for ensuring quality to venture into global market in electronic goods
51,956 litres of soybean oil seized in 3 districts
Palak discusses DEIED project with World Bank
Bangladesh observes state mourning in memory of UAE President
Most Read News
Fake army officer held
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Obituary
Man electrocuted at Nageshwari
8 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Arfin, Salman Muqtadir tie bond in drama ‘Struggle’
Ensure intake of healthy diet
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft