Magura AL gets Fattah as president, Pankaj GS

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Saturday announced the names of President and General Secretary of Magura district AL from the triennial council. AFM Abdul Fattah, acting President of the previous committee, was given the charge of party President in the district. Pankaj Kumar Kundu became the General Secretary in the second phase.

AL central Presidium Member Abdur Rahman announced their names for the next three years at the second session of the council at Nomani Maidan in Magura.

According to several local AL sources, BM Mozammel Haque, the organizing secretary of the central AL, announced the names of seven candidates for the post of president and 15 candidates for the post of general secretary in the second session of the council. Immediately those candidates were given 10 minutes to select a single candidate for the president and the general secretary posts by consensus. However, the candidates gave the responsibility of selecting president and general secretary to the central leaders.

Later, AL presidium member Abdur Rahman announced the names of AFM Abdul Fattah as the president and Pankaj Kumar Kundu as the general secretary in the presence of all.

At that time, they (newly elected president and general secretary) were instructed to submit the draft of the full committee of the district Awami League to the central leaders within a month.

Earlier, the council started at 11:00am with the national anthem and the hoisting of the national flag by the central leaders. AL General Secretary and also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader then inaugurated the council by joining virtually.

After a long seven years and two months, the council of Magura district AL was held. On this occasion, leaders and activists were passing last several days in a festive mode. Leaders and activists of different units gathered at Nomani Maidan in rallies from morning.

Central AL presidium member Kazi Zafarullah was the chief guest at the council while it was presided over by AFM Abdul Fattah. However, during the council he (Zafarullah) got the news of the death of his brother Kazi Ekramullah and left for Dhaka.

Special guests were Abdur Rahman, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, lawmakers from Magura 1 and 2 constituencies Saifuzzaman Shikhar and Biren Sikder. The keynote speaker was BM Mozammel Haque, Central Organizing Secretary of AL.

The last council of Magura district AL was held on March 8, 2015. The then Member of Parliament Sirajul Akbar was elected President and Pankaj Kumar Kundu General Secretary. The day after the council, President Sirajul Akbar died and Tanzel Hossain Khan became the President. AFM Abdul Fattah became acting President of the district AL since his (Tanzel) death two years ago.