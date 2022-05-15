Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the 'moderate' zone on Saturday, mainly owing to rains in different parts of the country.
With an air quality index (AQI) score of 99 at 10.05am, the city ranked 11th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality. When the AQI remains between 51 and 100, the air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
India's Delhi, Kuwait's Kuwait city and the United Arab Emirates' Dubai occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 282, 172 and 161, respectively.
An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups. Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.
AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them. In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants-Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’
ISPR director meets DJAB leaders
Madrasa girl ‘kills self’
PM opens Mujib Trust Library at Dhanmodi-32
Anti-drugs drives in city, 49 held
RMCH shuts down its corona unit
Technology expansion boosts fish production in villages
Student dies falling off city building


Latest News
11m deaths linked to unhealthy diets, 420,000 to unsafe foods annually
Momen leaves for UAE to join 3-day mourning
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
PK Halder to be brought back from India soon: ACC chairman
Redwan brought in Dhaka, admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital
SC to resume judicial activities from Monday
FBCCI for ensuring quality to venture into global market in electronic goods
51,956 litres of soybean oil seized in 3 districts
Palak discusses DEIED project with World Bank
Bangladesh observes state mourning in memory of UAE President
Most Read News
Fake army officer held
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Obituary
Man electrocuted at Nageshwari
8 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Arfin, Salman Muqtadir tie bond in drama ‘Struggle’
Ensure intake of healthy diet
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft