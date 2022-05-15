Video
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:44 AM
City News

ISPR director meets DJAB leaders

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate Director Lt. Col Abdullah Ibne Jayed exchanges views with the newly elected leaders of the Defence Journalists Association, Bangladesh (DJAB) at ISPR office in Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday May (12, 2022). photo: iSPR

Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) Director Lt. Col Abdullah Ibne Jayed has exchanged views with the newly elected leaders of the Defence Journalists Association, Bangladesh (DJAB).
The courtesy meeting was held at ISPR office in Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday. At this time, the ISPR director greeted the DJAB leaders with flowers, said a press release of DJAB.
During the meeting, the speakers said that the media personnel have good professional relations with the armed forces at present.
Apart from ISPR director, DJAB President Mamunur Rashid and General Secretary Alamgir Hossain also spoke in the discussion.
DJAB's Vice President M Jahangir Alam, Joint Secretary Tariqul Islam Masum, Finance Secretary Jamal Uddin, Office Secretary Ismail Hussain Emu, Publicity and Publication Secretary Saif Bablu, Training and Research Secretary Sajjad Mahmud Khan, Executive Member Masud Karim and Ali Asif Shaon were also present at the discussion among others.


