Madrasa girl ‘kills self’

CHANDPUR, May 14: A teenage madrasa student reportedly committed suicide in Mominbagh area of sadar upazila in Chandpur district Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rina Akter, 14, daughter of Habib Sheikh of the area. She was a student of class IV of a madrasa in Puran Bazar area.

Rina's aunt Amena Begum said that her mother scolded Rina for not giving attention to her studies.

Being agitated, Rina locked the door of a room and hanged herself from the ceiling with a scarf.

Later, with the help of neighbours, Rina's mother open broke the door of the house and took her to Chandpur Government General Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

A Rashid, officer-in-charge of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station, said the body has been sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy. -UNB










