Anti-drugs drives in city, 49 held

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Saturday claimed to have arrested 49 people on charges of selling and consuming banned drugs.

Sources at the DMP headquarters said that Detective Branch sleuths and local police conducted drives across the city in the past 24 hours and arrested the 49 accused.

Some 12,151 pieces of Yaba, nearly 12 kgs of cannabis, 73 small packets of heroin and 43 bottles of phencidyl (a habit-forming syrup) were recovered from the possession of the accused.

A total of 39 cases have been registered at local police stations against the accused under the Narcotics Control Act. -UNB









