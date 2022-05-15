Technology expansion boosts fish production in villages

RAJSHAHI, May 14: Fish production has increased significantly for the last couple of years in the country as a result of technology service expansion to the villages.

Simultaneously, the fisheries resources have been playing a vital role towards the country's economy. So, the government has been implementing various time-fitting projects aimed at cherished development of the fisheries sector.

Khandaker Mahbubul Haque, Director General (DG) of the Department of Fisheries (DoF), made the observation while addressing the divisional evaluation meeting of the union level fish farming technology service expansion project.

DoF Rajshahi Divisional Office organized the meeting at its conference hall here Friday afternoon attended by all the district and upazila level officials and others concerned.

With DoF Divisional Deputy Director Tofazuddin Ahmed in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Director of the project Habibur Rahman, Assistant Director Khalequzzaman Sarker, District Fisheries Officer Alok Kumar Shaha and Senior Assistant Director Mozammel Haque.

DG Mahbubul Haque said the project has been working for boosting fish production through expansion of various technologies related to fish farming at the grassroots level in 4,300 unions of 464 upazila in 61 districts since 2015 last.

Apart from this, he said the Taka 378.38-crore project has been playing an important role in terms of fish production and poverty eradication of the grassroots population through involving local governments and administration.

With intervention of the project, fish production has been enhanced through expansion of fish farming related modern technologies besides generating new avenues of employment opportunities.

Mahbubul Haque told the meeting that the project has opened up a new dimension in the field of expanding fish farming technologies in the union level for the first time in the country.

Fish farming has helped many people to become financially solvent along with boosting their social dignity and meeting the demand of animal protein across the country. -BSS









