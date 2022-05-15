Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Technology expansion boosts fish production in villages

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

RAJSHAHI, May 14: Fish production has increased significantly for the last couple of years in the country as a result of technology service expansion to the villages.
Simultaneously, the fisheries resources have been playing a vital role towards the country's economy. So, the government has been implementing various time-fitting projects aimed at cherished development of the fisheries sector.
Khandaker Mahbubul Haque, Director General (DG) of the Department of Fisheries (DoF), made the observation while addressing the divisional evaluation meeting of the union level fish farming technology service expansion project.
DoF Rajshahi Divisional Office organized the meeting at its conference hall here Friday afternoon attended by all the district and upazila level officials and others concerned.  
With DoF Divisional Deputy Director Tofazuddin Ahmed in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Director of the project Habibur Rahman, Assistant Director Khalequzzaman Sarker, District Fisheries Officer Alok Kumar Shaha and Senior Assistant Director Mozammel Haque.
DG Mahbubul Haque said the project has been working for boosting fish production through expansion of various technologies related to fish farming at the grassroots level in 4,300 unions of 464 upazila in 61 districts since 2015 last.
Apart from this, he said the Taka 378.38-crore project has been playing an important role in terms of fish production and poverty eradication of the grassroots population through involving local governments and administration.
With intervention of the project, fish production has been enhanced through expansion of fish farming related modern technologies besides generating new avenues of employment opportunities.
Mahbubul Haque told the meeting that the project has opened up a new dimension in the field of expanding fish farming technologies in the union level for the first time in the country.
Fish farming has helped many people to become financially solvent along with boosting their social dignity and meeting the demand of animal protein across the country.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’
ISPR director meets DJAB leaders
Madrasa girl ‘kills self’
PM opens Mujib Trust Library at Dhanmodi-32
Anti-drugs drives in city, 49 held
RMCH shuts down its corona unit
Technology expansion boosts fish production in villages
Student dies falling off city building


Latest News
11m deaths linked to unhealthy diets, 420,000 to unsafe foods annually
Momen leaves for UAE to join 3-day mourning
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
PK Halder to be brought back from India soon: ACC chairman
Redwan brought in Dhaka, admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital
SC to resume judicial activities from Monday
FBCCI for ensuring quality to venture into global market in electronic goods
51,956 litres of soybean oil seized in 3 districts
Palak discusses DEIED project with World Bank
Bangladesh observes state mourning in memory of UAE President
Most Read News
Fake army officer held
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Obituary
Man electrocuted at Nageshwari
8 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Arfin, Salman Muqtadir tie bond in drama ‘Struggle’
Ensure intake of healthy diet
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft