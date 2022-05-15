150 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 150 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Noakhali, Chattogram and Jhenidah, recently.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 119 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 23 people on different charges in the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of RMP (Media) Md Rafiqul Alam confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining seven were held on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 20 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, five were drug addicts and the remaining four were held on various charges.

A huge volume of contraband drugs were also seized from the detainees.

Legal action has been taken against them, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 21 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining five were held on various charges.

A huge amount of contraband drugs were also seized from the detainees.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 29 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, 15 were drug addicts and the remaining three were held on various charges.

A huge amount of contraband drugs were also seized from the detainees.

Legal action has been taken in this regard, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 26 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Md Rafiqul Alam confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, 12 were drug addicts and the remaining six were held on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested nine members of a robber gang from Araihazar Upazila in the district on Thursday night while preparing for a robbery.

The arrested people are Sabuj, Sakhawat Hossain Rony, Sohel alias Ismail, Abul Kashem, Mizan, Omar Faruk, Sohel, Robiul Sheikh and Jahangir Shikder.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-11 conducted a drive in Marwadi Bazar area at night and arrested the robbers, RAB-11 Captain Lt Col Tanvir Mahmud Pasha said at a press briefing on Friday afternoon.

He claimed that a total of 29 locally-made weapons, seven cocktails, 16 torch lights and 10 mobile phones were seized from their possessions.

During interrogation, the robbers admitted that they have been committing robbery in different areas of Araihazar and Rupganj upazilas for a long time targeting expatriates' home, traders or financially well-of families, Tanvir said.

There have been several cases against the robbers, he further said.

Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the RAB official added.

NOAKHALI: Seven people have been arrested on different charges in Subarnachar and Senbag upazilas of the district in two days.

Three Rohingya refugees, who fled Bhasan Char, have been detained and sent back.

Locals nabbed the three in Mohammadpur Union of Subarnachar Upazila on Wednesday evening and handed them over to Char Jabbar police.

The three Rohingyas have been identified as Khairul Amin, 21, son of Syedul Amin, Abdullah, 12, son of Md. Rafique, and Saiful Islam, 18, son of Abdul Khaleque.

Ziaul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS), said the detainees were handed over to Bhasan Char police on Thursday.

On the other hand, four members of a juvenile gang were held for attacking an union parishad (UP) chairman in Senbag Upazila of the district, who protested them for eve-teasing.

The incident occurred in Kalamiar Tek area under Nabipur Union at around 6pm on Tuesday.

The detained gang members are Antor, 19, Tipu, 24, Parvez, 25, and Shanto, 20.

Locals said Kishore Gang member Rabi, 23, and his friends were teasing some girls while they were taking bath in a pond in Gopalpur area. Later, the parents of the girls informed this to local UP Member Abdul Sobhan and UP Chairman Md Belayet Hossain Sohel.

Angered by this, Rabi along with some Kishore gang members attacked the houses of the girls and physically assaulted them.

Being informed, UP Chairman Belayet went to the scene and tried to stop them. Later, a gang of 30 to 35 members attacked the chairman and vandalized his car, leaving the chairman severely injured.

Belayet was taken to Senbag Upazila Health Complex and later, he referred to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital.

Protesting the attack on the chairman, local people detained four of the gang members with lethal weapons while others managed to flee.

The detained were handed over to police.

Senbag PS OC Iqbal Hossain Patowary confirmed the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: Five people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in four days.

Police arrested a man along with adulterated Orsaline from Hazari Lane in the city on Wednesday night.

The arrested is Sujan Kanti Sikder, 42, a resident of Madhyam Sonaichhari area under Sitakunda Upazila in the district.

Kotwali PS OC Zahidul Kabir said SMC representative Monwar Hossain and Bangladesh Chemist and Druggist Association leaders detained Sujan from Hazari Lane.

He said a totol of 68,800 pieces of adulterated Orsaline were seized from his possession.

Sujan was handed over to the PS, the OC said.

On the other hand, police on Tuesday arrested a teenage boy in connection with the murder of Askar bin Tareq Evan by a teenage gang at Jamalkhan in the city the last month.

The arrested person is Saurabh Das, 17, hails from Chandanaish Upazila in the district.

A total of three people have been arrested in the case after detaining Saurabh.

Kotwali PS OC Zahidul Kabir said a team of the law enforcer arrested Saurabh from North Amirabad Majumdar Para area under Lohagara Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

He said Saurabh was sent to five days of remand following a court order.

The operation to arrest the other accused is also undergoing, the OC added.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader Askar bin Tareq Evan was stabbed by the members of a teenage gang in Cheragi Pahar area of Jamal Khan on April 22. He was then taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On the other hand, police arrested three members of a gang of thieves from the city on Sunday night on charge of stealing mobile phone sets from an Eid jamaat. The arrested persons are Maruf Hasan, 36, Mohammad Ismail, 27, and Mohammad Mansur Alam, 44.

Police sources said the gang stole mobile phone sets from the worshipers who came to offer prayers at Jamiatul Falah Mosque on the Eid day.

Police launched an operation and arrested the men along with 13 stolen mobile phone sets after several people lodged complaints with the PS, said Kotwali PS OC Zahidul Kabir.

During interrogation, the accused confessed their involvement in buying and selling of stolen mobile phone sets for a long time, he said.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.

JHENIDAH: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday claimed to have detained 10 people while they were entering the country illegally from India via Maheshpur border in the district on Monday.

All the detainees claimed to be Bangladeshi nationals, BGB officials said.

A patrol team of BGB-58 conducted a drive in the area and detained them, said Md Saiful Islam, assistant director of the unit.

He further said they were held while entering the country from India without valid documents.

Later, the detainees were handed over to the Maheshpur PS.

A case has been filed in this regard, Saiful added.