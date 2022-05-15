Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

New paddy ‘Fatema’ attracts farmers in Naogaon

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent

New paddy ‘Fatema’ attracts farmers in Naogaon

New paddy ‘Fatema’ attracts farmers in Naogaon

NAOGAON, May 14: Fatema Paddy cultivated by farmer Abdul Hamid in Patnitala Upazila of the district has received a great response.
About 1,000 pieces of paddy were found from each sheaf. The yield of the paddy is almost three times more than conventional paddy varieties in the country.
Abdul Hamid, an amateur farmer of Nadaur Village of Nazipur Union in the upazila, has farmed the new variety.
Now people are coming from different areas to see his good-yielded field and showing interest to farm it. Hamid has been engaged in agriculture following his forefathers. Now he has become a modern farmer.
Like BARI-28, he said, the cultivation method of the new paddy is the same. It can be cultivated in Aush, Aman and Boro seasons. Its production goes higher in the Boro Season. The height of plant is about 5 feet, higher than others. Plants are hard and do not tilt.
This season Hamid has cultivated the new paddy on 15 kathas of land. The disease or pest attack is relatively lower. Besides, its rice is very thin and tasty to eat.
The paddy can be harvested within 150-155 days; the paddy is storm- drought-salinity tolerant.
According to sources, Lebuat Sheikh, 40, of Chakulia Village of  Betaga Union in Fakirhat Upazila of Bagerhat District firstly cultivated the paddy in 2016 on his own land. During the Boro season of that year, while harvesting hybrid Aftab-5 variety of paddy on the land next to his house, he sowed three different varieties of paddy.
The sheaves of these varieties were much larger than other varieties. Of these, Fatema Variety sheaf of rice was chosen. Then he started cultivating the paddy with dried seeds. He named the rice 'Fatema Dhan' after her mother.
Farmer Abdul Hamid said he got inspired to cultivate the paddy after seeing news of agricultural reports on TV, newspapers and on the internet. He collected 1 kg of seed paddy from Jashore at Tk 400 and cultivated it on 25 per cent of the land.
Hamid wants to spread the high-yielding paddy among farmers of the area. He has already received several orders.
Almost all paddy plants in fields have fallen down due to the storm. But the plants of the new paddy were standing firm.
Farmers Faridul, Mozahar and Nazim from different areas said, they came to see the paddy field of Hamid after hearing news. They booked him in advance to get seeds.
Mahadevpur and Patnitala deputy assistant agriculture (DAA) officers have already inspected his paddy field.
Patnitala DAA Officer Jalal said, "I have inspected the paddy field. The yield is expected to be good."
Its Upazila Agriculture Officer Prakash Chandra said, the paddy was cultivated in Manda Upazila last year; the yield was good; this time the paddy has been cultivated in Nazipur and Ghoshnagar unions; good yield is expected.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
150 detained on different charges in five districts
New paddy ‘Fatema’ attracts farmers in Naogaon
Lightning strike kills five in five dists
2 siblings drown in Bandarban
Labourer crisis halts Boro harvesting in Bogura
Two murdered in Naogaon, Joypurhat
Boats remained anchored in the Shitalakshya River
Two killed in road mishaps in Cox's Bazar, Gaibandha


Latest News
11m deaths linked to unhealthy diets, 420,000 to unsafe foods annually
Momen leaves for UAE to join 3-day mourning
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
PK Halder to be brought back from India soon: ACC chairman
Redwan brought in Dhaka, admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital
SC to resume judicial activities from Monday
FBCCI for ensuring quality to venture into global market in electronic goods
51,956 litres of soybean oil seized in 3 districts
Palak discusses DEIED project with World Bank
Bangladesh observes state mourning in memory of UAE President
Most Read News
Fake army officer held
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Obituary
Man electrocuted at Nageshwari
8 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Arfin, Salman Muqtadir tie bond in drama ‘Struggle’
Ensure intake of healthy diet
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft