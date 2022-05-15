

New paddy ‘Fatema’ attracts farmers in Naogaon

About 1,000 pieces of paddy were found from each sheaf. The yield of the paddy is almost three times more than conventional paddy varieties in the country.

Abdul Hamid, an amateur farmer of Nadaur Village of Nazipur Union in the upazila, has farmed the new variety.

Now people are coming from different areas to see his good-yielded field and showing interest to farm it. Hamid has been engaged in agriculture following his forefathers. Now he has become a modern farmer.

Like BARI-28, he said, the cultivation method of the new paddy is the same. It can be cultivated in Aush, Aman and Boro seasons. Its production goes higher in the Boro Season. The height of plant is about 5 feet, higher than others. Plants are hard and do not tilt.

This season Hamid has cultivated the new paddy on 15 kathas of land. The disease or pest attack is relatively lower. Besides, its rice is very thin and tasty to eat.

The paddy can be harvested within 150-155 days; the paddy is storm- drought-salinity tolerant.

According to sources, Lebuat Sheikh, 40, of Chakulia Village of Betaga Union in Fakirhat Upazila of Bagerhat District firstly cultivated the paddy in 2016 on his own land. During the Boro season of that year, while harvesting hybrid Aftab-5 variety of paddy on the land next to his house, he sowed three different varieties of paddy.

The sheaves of these varieties were much larger than other varieties. Of these, Fatema Variety sheaf of rice was chosen. Then he started cultivating the paddy with dried seeds. He named the rice 'Fatema Dhan' after her mother.

Farmer Abdul Hamid said he got inspired to cultivate the paddy after seeing news of agricultural reports on TV, newspapers and on the internet. He collected 1 kg of seed paddy from Jashore at Tk 400 and cultivated it on 25 per cent of the land.

Hamid wants to spread the high-yielding paddy among farmers of the area. He has already received several orders.

Almost all paddy plants in fields have fallen down due to the storm. But the plants of the new paddy were standing firm.

Farmers Faridul, Mozahar and Nazim from different areas said, they came to see the paddy field of Hamid after hearing news. They booked him in advance to get seeds.

Mahadevpur and Patnitala deputy assistant agriculture (DAA) officers have already inspected his paddy field.

Patnitala DAA Officer Jalal said, "I have inspected the paddy field. The yield is expected to be good."

Its Upazila Agriculture Officer Prakash Chandra said, the paddy was cultivated in Manda Upazila last year; the yield was good; this time the paddy has been cultivated in Nazipur and Ghoshnagar unions; good yield is expected.











