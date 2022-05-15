Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning strike kills five in five dists

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondents

Five people were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in five districts- Kurigram, Bogura, Barishal, Magura and Joypurhat, in three days.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A farmer was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rahim Badsha, 48, a resident of Kamalpur Battala Village in the upazila.
Local sources said two farmers went to a paddy field for harvesting at around 11 am. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck them, leaving the duo seriously injured.
Later, locals rescued them, but Rahim succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Bazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: A man was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Maleq, 46, son of A Latif, a resident of Ucharang Village under Shahbandegi Union in the upazila.
The injured is Ferdous, 45, a resident of the same area.
Local sources said Abdul Maleq and Ferdous were cutting paddy at a field in the area at around 2pm.
At that time, thunderbolt struck them, leaving Abdul Maleq dead on the spot and Ferdous injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.
Injured was Ferdous was admitted to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex.
Sherpur PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A man was killed by lightning strike in Muladi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rabiul, 35, son of late Ismail Chowkider, a resident of Jalalabad Laxmipur Village under Charkalekhan Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Rabiul was an expatriate. After returning the country, he was busy with household works.
However, Rabiul went to bring his cattle back to home from a field in the area at around 12pm.
At that time, thunderbolt struck him, leaving Rabiul critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Muladi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.  
MAGURA: A man was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Jannu Mollah, 35, a resident of Satyabanpur Village in Sadar Upazila. He was a farmer by profession.
Local sources said a thunderbolt struck him in the afternoon while he was cutting paddy at a field near his house, which left him dead on the spot.
Magura Sadar PS OC Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A teenage boy was killed by lightning strike in Kalai Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Hridoy, 13, son of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Shreepur Village in the upazila.  
According to sources in Kalai Upazila Health Complex, to escape rain Hridoy was standing under a eucalyptus tree near his house.
At that time, thunderbolt struck him, leaving the boy dead on the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
150 detained on different charges in five districts
New paddy ‘Fatema’ attracts farmers in Naogaon
Lightning strike kills five in five dists
2 siblings drown in Bandarban
Labourer crisis halts Boro harvesting in Bogura
Two murdered in Naogaon, Joypurhat
Boats remained anchored in the Shitalakshya River
Two killed in road mishaps in Cox's Bazar, Gaibandha


Latest News
11m deaths linked to unhealthy diets, 420,000 to unsafe foods annually
Momen leaves for UAE to join 3-day mourning
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
PK Halder to be brought back from India soon: ACC chairman
Redwan brought in Dhaka, admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital
SC to resume judicial activities from Monday
FBCCI for ensuring quality to venture into global market in electronic goods
51,956 litres of soybean oil seized in 3 districts
Palak discusses DEIED project with World Bank
Bangladesh observes state mourning in memory of UAE President
Most Read News
Fake army officer held
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Obituary
Man electrocuted at Nageshwari
8 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Arfin, Salman Muqtadir tie bond in drama ‘Struggle’
Ensure intake of healthy diet
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft