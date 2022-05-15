Lightning strike kills five in five dists

Five people were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in five districts- Kurigram, Bogura, Barishal, Magura and Joypurhat, in three days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A farmer was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rahim Badsha, 48, a resident of Kamalpur Battala Village in the upazila.

Local sources said two farmers went to a paddy field for harvesting at around 11 am. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck them, leaving the duo seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued them, but Rahim succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Bazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A man was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Maleq, 46, son of A Latif, a resident of Ucharang Village under Shahbandegi Union in the upazila.

The injured is Ferdous, 45, a resident of the same area.

Local sources said Abdul Maleq and Ferdous were cutting paddy at a field in the area at around 2pm.

At that time, thunderbolt struck them, leaving Abdul Maleq dead on the spot and Ferdous injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

Injured was Ferdous was admitted to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex.

Sherpur PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A man was killed by lightning strike in Muladi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul, 35, son of late Ismail Chowkider, a resident of Jalalabad Laxmipur Village under Charkalekhan Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rabiul was an expatriate. After returning the country, he was busy with household works.

However, Rabiul went to bring his cattle back to home from a field in the area at around 12pm.

At that time, thunderbolt struck him, leaving Rabiul critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Muladi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

MAGURA: A man was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Jannu Mollah, 35, a resident of Satyabanpur Village in Sadar Upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Local sources said a thunderbolt struck him in the afternoon while he was cutting paddy at a field near his house, which left him dead on the spot.

Magura Sadar PS OC Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A teenage boy was killed by lightning strike in Kalai Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy, 13, son of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Shreepur Village in the upazila.

According to sources in Kalai Upazila Health Complex, to escape rain Hridoy was standing under a eucalyptus tree near his house.

At that time, thunderbolt struck him, leaving the boy dead on the spot.











