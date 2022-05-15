2 siblings drown in Bandarban

Two minor siblings allegedly drowned in a lake in Alikadam Upazila of Bandarban District early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Marufa Jannat, 7, and Mahfuza Jannat, 4, daughters of Mohammad Mahmudullah of Karbaripara area in the upazila.

The two siblings went missing on Friday afternoon after stepping out to fetch some water, said Abul Kalam, chairman of No 2 Choikhong Union Parishad (UP).

Later, their family members along with locals searched for them. At around 2am on Saturday, they found the body of Marufa floating in the lake. Subsequently, Mahfuza's body was fished out of the lake, the UP chairman added.

Locals assumed that they might have met the watery grave while trying to pluck mangoes from a tree adjacent to the lake.









