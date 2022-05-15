Labourer crisis halts Boro harvesting in Bogura



Some labourers along with harvested Boro paddy in Bogura. photo: observer

Now a panic-stricken situation is prevailing in the district in fear of wind and disaster.

According to field sources, Boro paddy harvesting is going on in full swing in Bogura. But the number of harvesting labourers is very limited. To harvest their ripen fields as early as possible in fear of disastrous consequences, farmers are in dire need of hiring labourers.

At present, because of labourer shortage, farmers are helping each other in harvesting crops. But despite that, it is not certain whether the harvesting would be completed in time.

A farmer of Partekur Village of Ranir Hat area in Shahjahanpur Upazila Hafizar said, "We are assisting each other in cutting paddy."

Cutting labourers are charging Tk 5,000 to 7,000 per bigha. A team of four labourers can cut two bighas in a day. Farmers provide three meals to them per day.

Farmer Samsu Mia of the village said, it costs a high wage with food. Labourer Abdullah said, they have to take high wages for bringing cut-paddy stocks to farmers' houses from submerged fields in distance.

Labourers like Khorshed, Ripon, Shipon, Shahidul are searching labourers in their respective areas over mobile phone in the morning and mobilising them. Later on, they are going to cut paddy on the basis of comparative higher wage rates.

Farmers said, they have got good yield this year. The production stands at 25-27 maunds per bigha. But the high labour cost is increasing their production cost.

Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Enamul Haq said, 31 per cent fields have been cut so far in the district. Unless 50 per cent have been cut, it is not possible to estimate total paddy production. But it will be higher than last year's, he added.

Some 1.87 lakh hectares of land were brought under Boro cultivation in the district this year.

District Food Controller Ashrafuzzaman said, the Boro paddy collection has begun from April 28 and will continue up to August 31.









