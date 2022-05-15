Video
Sunday, 15 May, 2022
Countryside

Two murdered in Naogaon, Joypurhat

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people including a minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Joypurhat, in three days.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A man, who was injured in a clash over land dispute in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday night.
Deceased Tariqul Islam, 38, son of Mojibar Rahman, was a resident of Aranagar Basindapara Village under Aranagar Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Tariqul had an altercation with Rashidul Islam, Danesh and Abul Hossain of the area on Wednesday noon over land dispute.
At one stage of the altercation, a clash took place there, which left Tariqul critically injured.
Md Hashem, 35, brother of Tariqul, was also injured at that time.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted the duo to the RMCH following the deterioration of their condition.
Later, Tariqul succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH on Thursday night while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers arrested a man in this connection.
The arrested is Md Sweet Babu, 30, son of Nazimuddin of the area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident, adding filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.  
JOYPURHAT: A minor boy was killed by his sister-in-law in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Labib, 4, was the son of Jaher Ali, a resident of Satna Village under Mohammadpur Union in the upazila.
Panchbibi PS OC Polash Chandra Dev said Rima Khatun, 18, wife of Mestaul, 22, strangled her brother-in-law Labib on Tuesday noon over family feud.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's father lodged a murder case with Panchbibi PS in this connection.
The law enforcers, however, arrested Rima Khatun.


