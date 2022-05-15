Video
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in Cox's Bazar, Gaibandha

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondents

Two men have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Gaibandha, on Friday.
COX'S BAZAR: A young man was killed in a road accident in Ramu Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Giyas Uddin Rubel, 25, son of Nazir Hossain, a resident of Kauarkhop area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus hit a motorcycle carrying Rubel from behind in Moulavirtek area at around 10 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Sub-Inspector of Ramu Police Station (PS) Nazmul Rubel confirmed the incident.
GAIBANDHA: A man was killed in a road accident in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 43, a resident of Hatiyadah Village under Fulbari Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a battery-powered auto-rickshaw hit Aminul in Madanpur area at around 8 pm while he was returning house, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Officer-in-Charge of Gobindaganj PS Ejar Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this          connection.


