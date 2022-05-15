Three found dead in three districts

Three people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Manikganj, Rajshahi and Naogaon, on Friday and Saturday.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the floating body of a man from the Padma River in Harirampur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40 to 45, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Harirampur Police Station (PS) Syed Mizanur Islam said locals spotted the body of the man floating in the Padma River in Darikandi area under Boyra Union of the upazila at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

Filing of a case with Harirampur PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a watchman from a guava orchard in Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sentu Ali, 50, son of late Ajer Uddin Chowkider, a resident of Sultanpur Village under Garhgari Union.

Police sources said Sentu went out of the house on Wednesday evening, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body lying in a guava orchard on Saturday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Atrai Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.

Deceased Sukhi Khatun, 19, was the wife of Russell, a resident of Darshangram Village under Bisha Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sukhi along with her husband went to sleep on Thursday night.

Later, the body of Sukhi Khatun was found at her bedroom in the house at dawn on Friday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

Atrai PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.









