Three women among five ‘commit suicide’

Five people including three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Netrakona, Khagrachhari, Bhola, Sherpur and Natore, in five days.

NETRAKONA: A female school teacher reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kendua Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Meherunnesa Neli, 35, was the head teacher of Satashi High School. She was a resident of Arambag area under Kendua Municipality.

Police sources said Meherunnesa committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom in the house at around 11 pm following a huff with her daughter.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kendua Police Station (PS) Mir Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the incident.

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: A college student from ethnic community has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Joy Santal, 22, son of Tuila Santal, a resident of Santal Para Village in the upazila. He was a student of a degree college in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Joy hanged himself from the ceiling of his room at around 5:30pm while no one was at home.

Later, the deceased's father saw the hanging body of Joy after returning home.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Panchhari PS OC (Investigation) Md Qamruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

MONPURA, BHOLA: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Monpura Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Rozina Begum, 25, mother of three children, was the wife of Nur Hafez of Char Faizuddin Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Md Faruq of the area.

Local sources said Rozina Begum drank poison at her father-in-law's house at around 10am following a family feud.

Later, she was taken to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Kazi Fahimul declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

Monpura PS OC Sayeed Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Chhabitan Nessa, 45, was the wife of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Baigar Para Village under Nanni Union in the upazila.

Nanni Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Billal Hossain Chowdhury said Chhabitan Nessa had been suffering from mental diseases for long.

However, she hanged herself from the ceiling of the kitchen in the house on Tuesday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A schoolboy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Aranya Koraiya, 15, son of Ranjit Koraiya, a resident of Bhabanipur Village under Joari Union in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Ramagari High School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Aranya brought his mobile phone to the class on Monday despite of prohibition. The class teacher Imran Hossain seized the mobile phone from him at that time and told him to bring his guardians to the school if he wants his mobile phone back.

Later, Aranya hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Tuesday morning and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Baraigram PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.









