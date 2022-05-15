Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Kajliar Bridge turned into death trap at Nabinagar

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the deplorable Kajliar Bridge at Nabinagar. photo: observer

The photo shows the deplorable Kajliar Bridge at Nabinagar. photo: observer

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, May 14: The Kajliar Bridge of Mahesh Road in the east of Nabinagar Upazila of the district has turned into a death trap.
The bridge over the Mahesh Road Khal (canal) is located in the west side of a Madrasa in Kajlia Village of Shibpur Union in the upazila.
Locals of eastern part of Nabinagar use the bridge to communicate with district Sadar and Nabinagar Upazila Sadar. The road is their only option of communication.
Due to lack of repair for a long time, the bridge has become a death trap. But people are using the bridge taking life risk. It is likely to cause accident anytime.
A visit found the Mahesh Road under construction. The bridge was built many years back. About one year back, one part of the bridge got breached. Later on, it was repaired. Now its other part has got broken. But it was not repaired.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, school-college students and pedestrians said, they are committing accidents frequently on the bridge.
Locals said, all modes of vehicles including motor cycles have been restricted for moving on the bridge.
Upazila Chairman Maniruzzaman Monir said, the work of Mahesh road is going on. The bridge has been surveyed for re-construction.
"We expect the work will start soon," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
150 detained on different charges in five districts
New paddy ‘Fatema’ attracts farmers in Naogaon
Lightning strike kills five in five dists
2 siblings drown in Bandarban
Labourer crisis halts Boro harvesting in Bogura
Two murdered in Naogaon, Joypurhat
Boats remained anchored in the Shitalakshya River
Two killed in road mishaps in Cox's Bazar, Gaibandha


Latest News
11m deaths linked to unhealthy diets, 420,000 to unsafe foods annually
Momen leaves for UAE to join 3-day mourning
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
PK Halder to be brought back from India soon: ACC chairman
Redwan brought in Dhaka, admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital
SC to resume judicial activities from Monday
FBCCI for ensuring quality to venture into global market in electronic goods
51,956 litres of soybean oil seized in 3 districts
Palak discusses DEIED project with World Bank
Bangladesh observes state mourning in memory of UAE President
Most Read News
Fake army officer held
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Obituary
Man electrocuted at Nageshwari
8 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Arfin, Salman Muqtadir tie bond in drama ‘Struggle’
Ensure intake of healthy diet
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft