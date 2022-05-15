Kajliar Bridge turned into death trap at Nabinagar



The photo shows the deplorable Kajliar Bridge at Nabinagar. photo: observer

The bridge over the Mahesh Road Khal (canal) is located in the west side of a Madrasa in Kajlia Village of Shibpur Union in the upazila.

Locals of eastern part of Nabinagar use the bridge to communicate with district Sadar and Nabinagar Upazila Sadar. The road is their only option of communication.

Due to lack of repair for a long time, the bridge has become a death trap. But people are using the bridge taking life risk. It is likely to cause accident anytime.

A visit found the Mahesh Road under construction. The bridge was built many years back. About one year back, one part of the bridge got breached. Later on, it was repaired. Now its other part has got broken. But it was not repaired.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, school-college students and pedestrians said, they are committing accidents frequently on the bridge.

Locals said, all modes of vehicles including motor cycles have been restricted for moving on the bridge.

Upazila Chairman Maniruzzaman Monir said, the work of Mahesh road is going on. The bridge has been surveyed for re-construction.

"We expect the work will start soon," he added.









