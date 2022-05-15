Video
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:41 AM
Palestinians welcome Foreign support in inquiry into reporter's death

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Palestinian artists paint a mural honouring slain veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 14. photo : AFP

RAMALLAH, May 14:  The Palestinian Authority said on Saturday it would welcome international support in the inquiry into the death of an Al Jazeera journalist, while Israel said it would investigate an eruption of violence at her funeral.
The death of veteran reporter Shireen Abu Akleh sparked an outpouring of grief, and Israel police charged at a crowd of Palestinian mourners carrying her coffin through Jerusalem's Old City on Friday, drawing international condemnation.
The violence, which lasted only minutes, added to Palestinian outrage over Abu Akleh's killing, which has threatened to fuel tensions that have escalated since March.
Palestinian authorities have described the death of Abu Akleh, who was covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, as an assassination by Israeli forces.
Israel initially suggested Palestinian fire might have been to blame, but officials have since said they could not rule out it was Israeli gunfire that killed her.
The U.N. Security Council has strongly condemned the killing and called for an "immediate, thorough, transparent, and fair and impartial investigation".
Hussein al Sheikh, a senior Palestinian Authority official, said on Twitter the authority would welcome the participation of all international bodies in its inquiry.
The authority has rejected an offer from Israel, which has voiced regret over Abu Akleh's death, to cooperate in the investigation.    -REUTERS



