French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister

(L-R) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, British Secretary for Foreign Affairs Elizabeth Truss, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell sit around a table prior to a meeting on the second day of the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Wangels, northern Germany, on May 13. photo : AFP