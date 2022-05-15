Heavy rain damages ready-to-havest paddy in fields in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, May 14: Heavy summer rains pouring since Friday morning inundated parts of Kurigram district damaging ready-to-harvest paddy crops in fields the district.

The local Met office recorded 126 mm of rain in five hours this morning.

As a result, Boro crops on hundreds of bighas of land got inundated.

According to the Kurigram Agriculture Extension Department, Boro has been planted in 1 lakh 16 thousand hectares of land in the district this year.

Shahidul Islam, a farmer from Kanchichar area of Sadar's Panchgachhi union, said, he cultivated boro paddy on 2 bighas of land." The yield was also very good and the paddy is ripe. But half of his paddy land has been submerged in rainwater, he added.

Sabur Hossain, officer-in-charge of Rajarhat Meteorological Observatory in Kurigram, said 126 mm of rainfall was recorded in Kurigram on Friday morning.

The Met office forecast heavy rain with gusty winds in different parts of Rangpur division in the next 24 hours. -UNB









