Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh get Shakib a boost ahead of 1st Test

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Bangladesh captain Mominul believed Shakib Al Hasan is 100 percent fit to play the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting today (Sunday) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
After joining the side Friday night, following his recovery from the Covid-19, Shakib on Saturday batted for a long time in the net, indicating that he is desperate to play.
"He is 100 percent fit. As a captain I think, he is fit to play the Test match," Mominul Haque said on Saturday.
Shakib in fact batted for the first time after the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) last month. But he showed no sign of fatigue when he was facing off the pacers and spinners in the net. In fact, he batted aggressively, which was enough to impress the head coach Russell Domingo, who was seen to applaud Shakib.
"From what I have seen, he batted really well. I think he will play," Momimul said. "The good thing about Shakib is that he is psychologically very strong. If he wants, he can play the game despite the adversities.
If Shakib plays today, this will be his first Test in this year.
After playing against Pakistan last year, he skipped the New Zealand Test series and missed the South Africa Test series due to family emergency.
"He is prepared to play the South Africa Tests but due to family problems, he had to miss that series. He was also doubtful in this series after being contracted Covid-19. But he now recovered and I think he is desperate to play."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola slams former United stars over Man City criticism
Atletico and Sevilla battle for third in La Liga
Wawrinka pulls out of Geneva with injury
Ukrainians show strength at Deaflympics in Brazil
Djokovic into Rome semis, extends stay as world number one
ManC eyes on Premier League prize as Leeds face the drop
Sri Lanka say unfazed by Shakib's return to Bangladesh
Tamim, Mushfiqur fight to win 5K race in Test cricket


Latest News
11m deaths linked to unhealthy diets, 420,000 to unsafe foods annually
Momen leaves for UAE to join 3-day mourning
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
PK Halder to be brought back from India soon: ACC chairman
Redwan brought in Dhaka, admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital
SC to resume judicial activities from Monday
FBCCI for ensuring quality to venture into global market in electronic goods
51,956 litres of soybean oil seized in 3 districts
Palak discusses DEIED project with World Bank
Bangladesh observes state mourning in memory of UAE President
Most Read News
Fake army officer held
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Man electrocuted at Nageshwari
Obituary
8 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Arfin, Salman Muqtadir tie bond in drama ‘Struggle’
Ensure intake of healthy diet
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft